Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Sells $1,490,578.00 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Mark Steven Bender sold 25,811 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $2,381,580.97.

Westlake Chemical stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.48. 2,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.