Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,820 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,917 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,129,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

