Westpac Banking Corp Invests $1.09 Million in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

