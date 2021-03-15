Westpac Banking Corp Sells 253,300 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 253,300 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.42 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWN. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

