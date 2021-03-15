Westpac Banking Corp Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $286.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.01 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 5,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $1,586,976.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $2,617,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,128 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 817,214 shares of company stock worth $227,926,983. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

