Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Down 33.7% in February

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 11th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,635 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $9.74 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.76 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

