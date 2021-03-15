Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Trading 16.3% Higher

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)’s stock price rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.02. Approximately 115,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 22,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Separately, TheStreet raised Weyco Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $235.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 596.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Weyco Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.