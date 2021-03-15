WHALE Price Tops $30.80 on Top Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. One WHALE token can now be bought for $30.80 or 0.00056945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $161.35 million and $4.43 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WHALE has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.99 or 0.00454838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00061138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00097310 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00070628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.46 or 0.00544475 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000471 BTC.

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

