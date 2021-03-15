Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:WPM traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $39.97. 3,348,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,478. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

