Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s (WPM) OUTPERFORM Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Friday. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.29.

TSE WPM traded up C$0.91 on Monday, hitting C$49.86. 916,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,935. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$26.99 and a 1-year high of C$76.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.41 billion and a PE ratio of 52.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

