Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

