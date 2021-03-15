Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.30% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
