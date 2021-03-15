Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Purchases C$61,900.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 1,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$5,890.00.

TSE WCP traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$6.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently -4.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WCP. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$2.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.55.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

