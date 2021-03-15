Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.22% from the stock’s previous close.

WCP has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.55.

Shares of TSE WCP traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.83. 3,344,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of -1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.95. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

