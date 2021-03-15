Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WCP. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$2.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.55.

Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.95. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

