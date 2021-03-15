Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Critical Survey

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. New Residential Investment pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whitestone REIT pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of New Residential Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment -96.73% 14.58% 2.43% Whitestone REIT 16.59% 5.78% 1.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for New Residential Investment and Whitestone REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 0 12 0 3.00 Whitestone REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

New Residential Investment currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.17%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.96%. Given New Residential Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe New Residential Investment is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Residential Investment and Whitestone REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $1.77 billion 2.61 $563.30 million $2.17 5.13 Whitestone REIT $119.25 million 3.68 $23.68 million $1.06 9.75

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Whitestone REIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.