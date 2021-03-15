Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.59

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as high as $10.43. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 178,243 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $439.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

