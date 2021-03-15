Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the February 11th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $6.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

