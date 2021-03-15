Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the February 11th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $6.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $12.92.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.