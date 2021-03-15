William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.28.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,453.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,466.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,352.54. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 173.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,789 shares of company stock worth $73,588,298. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $1,326,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

