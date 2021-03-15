William Blair Weighs in on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($4.85) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.93). William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLAY. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

PLAY opened at $46.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,967,000. Finally, Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 834,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

