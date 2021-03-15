William Blair Weighs in on Quidel Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Quidel in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will earn $4.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Quidel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $26.12 EPS.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.67.

Quidel stock opened at $136.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.48. Quidel has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth $1,212,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 463.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.