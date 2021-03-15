Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.35.

WSM stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.11. 26,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,975. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.07. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $3,322,220. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

