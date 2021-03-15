Wincanton (LON:WIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $369.00

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 369 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 364 ($4.76), with a volume of 286740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 251.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £453.34 million and a P/E ratio of 14.40.

About Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

