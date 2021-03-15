Wing Hits Market Cap of $47.53 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Wing has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One Wing token can currently be purchased for approximately $45.68 or 0.00081646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $47.53 million and $56.11 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.54 or 0.00453201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00061466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00095525 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00068766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00571393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,540,468 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,040,468 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

