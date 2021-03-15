Winslow Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Alphabet worth $714,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Change Path LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 821.6% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $12.35 on Monday, hitting $2,049.57. 17,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,686. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,030.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,754.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $14,495,463. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

