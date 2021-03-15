Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $164.07 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 177,773 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Netflix worth $164,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $9.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $508.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,729. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $225.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $542.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

