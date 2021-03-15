Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $306.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,499 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $306,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,443. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.35, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

