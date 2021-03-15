Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $434.25 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 512,622 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.8% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of UnitedHealth Group worth $434,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,900,872,000 after buying an additional 552,219 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,133,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,325,408,000 after buying an additional 532,800 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,227,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $355.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,038. The firm has a market cap of $335.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold a total of 27,793 shares of company stock worth $9,582,941 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

