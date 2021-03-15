Winslow Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,996,606 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 152,675 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 2.9% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of NIKE worth $706,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $216,354,000 after acquiring an additional 571,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.64. 105,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.48 and a 200 day moving average of $132.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

