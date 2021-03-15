Winslow Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,547,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $280,420,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Walt Disney as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.68. The company had a trading volume of 230,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,782,302. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.13 and its 200 day moving average is $154.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a PE ratio of -124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock worth $257,864,563. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.