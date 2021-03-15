Winslow Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,149,672 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 231.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for about 1.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Square worth $358,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 411,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 873,030 shares of company stock valued at $199,952,640. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.30. 68,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,815,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.94. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.20, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

