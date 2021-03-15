WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Trading 6.2% Higher

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.00. 904,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 496,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $93.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WISeKey International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WISeKey International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

