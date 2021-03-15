Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $81.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $92.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.