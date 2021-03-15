Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $81.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $92.52.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.