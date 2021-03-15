Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Short Interest Up 51.5% in February

Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,379,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WOLV opened at $0.00 on Monday. Wolverine Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Wolverine Technologies

Wolverine Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the cyber security business. Previously, the company was involved in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. The company was formerly known as Wolverine Exploration Inc and changed its name to Wolverine Technologies Corp.

