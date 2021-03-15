Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.07

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.07 and last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,042 shares of company stock worth $455,869. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $3,282,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 617,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 171,599 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

