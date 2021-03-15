Woodcoin Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $715,610.38 and $89,414.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,379.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.19 or 0.03178771 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.66 or 0.00357683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.49 or 0.00933818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.04 or 0.00392057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00334940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00241634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021772 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

