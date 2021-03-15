Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Update

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,210,000 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the February 11th total of 18,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

WKHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. Equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $518,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 623,843 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,261. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,521,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 633,437 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after acquiring an additional 485,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

