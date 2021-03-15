Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.83. 14,286,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 23,825,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Harry Willison sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 623,843 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,261 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.