Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.83. 14,286,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 23,825,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74.
In related news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Harry Willison sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 623,843 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,261 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.
About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
