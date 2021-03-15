Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $56,360.57 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56,360.57 or 0.99931026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.54 billion and approximately $163.89 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00036077 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00075607 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001177 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 133,695 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

