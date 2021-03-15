Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for $46.22 or 0.00081455 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $77.51 million and approximately $11.76 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.16 or 0.00454994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00062278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00096270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00069063 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.61 or 0.00550954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

