WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Raised to $44.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get WW International alerts:

Shares of WW International stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 51,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,268. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $7,777,813.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,204,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,523,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,054,029 shares of company stock valued at $32,818,399. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WW International by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 262,863 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in WW International by 452.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 109,130 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in WW International by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WW International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 48,493 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.