Xaya Trading Up 72.6% This Week (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Xaya has traded up 72.6% against the dollar. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $37,457.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 55,034,653 coins and its circulating supply is 45,892,526 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars.

