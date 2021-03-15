Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $34,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $62.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

