Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $11.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS XEBEF traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 394,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,967. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

