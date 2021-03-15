Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on XEBEF. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of XEBEF stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.37. 394,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

