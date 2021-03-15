Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Down 32.1% in February

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the February 11th total of 202,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on XBIO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of XBIO stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) by 187.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.70% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

