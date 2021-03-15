Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Down 32.1% in February

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the February 11th total of 202,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of analysts have commented on XBIO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.
Shares of XBIO stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
