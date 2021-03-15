Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading Up 5.8%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 582,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 599,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIO)
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
