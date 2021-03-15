Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading Up 5.8%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 582,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 599,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) by 187.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,991 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.