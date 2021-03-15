Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $287.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

