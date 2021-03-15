XIO (XIO) Achieves Market Cap of $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One XIO token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000117 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

Buying and Selling XIO

