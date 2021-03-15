Xiotri (XIOT) Market Cap Hits $4.44 Million

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 85.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $503,102.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded 114.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xiotri token can now be purchased for $1,004.72 or 0.01843213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.50 or 0.00454053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00061334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00097323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00070525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.23 or 0.00552617 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,418 tokens. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

