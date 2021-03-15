XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Raised to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on XPEV. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target for the company. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

XPeng stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.52.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

